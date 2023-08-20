Technology

Microplastics have potential to induce inflammation in human brain cells

Written by Akash Pandey August 20, 2023 | 05:24 pm 2 min read

The study was conducted by the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology

Weathered microplastics pose a more significant threat to human brain cells than unweathered ones, according to a study. Researchers found that these microplastics can cross the mammalian brain-blood barrier, causing a severe inflammatory response in the brain. Mice exposed to weathered microplastics experienced increased inflammation and brain cell death, likely due to changes in plastics' surface area and chemical bonds after exposure to sunlight.

Weathered microplastics have a significant impact on microglia

The study revealed that weathered polystyrene-derived microplastics significantly affected microglia—immune cells in the brain responsible for detecting foreign objects. These microplastics alter proteins involved in energy production and increase concentrations of proteins related to brain cell death. It is suggested that microplastics undergo an accelerated weathering process, transforming into secondary microplastics that act as neurotoxic substances, leading to inflammation and cell death in brain.

There's an urgent need for research and plastic re-evaluation

The findings underscore potential impact of microplastics on brain health, emphasizing the need for further research. The researchers plan to conduct longer-term studies with larger sample sizes and more realistic doses to better understand the effects of microplastics on the brain. As plastic production continues to increase, it's crucial to re-evaluate how we produce, use, and dispose it, to protect our health and environment.