iPhone 15 Pro models get Action Button: How it works

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 13, 2023 | 11:51 am 2 min read

The Action Button replaces the ring/vibrate switch on the 15 Pro models

Cupertino tech giant Apple has unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro series, featuring a new customizable "Action Button." This marks a significant change to the design of the devices. The Action Button serves as a replacement for the ring/vibrate switch. The button allows users to program it for various functions such as activating the camera or even turning on the flashlight.

Versatile functions of the Action Button

The Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro series switches between ring and vibrate by default. Users also experience haptic feedback when switching between the modes. However, it can be programmed to perform a range of functions. They include starting a Voice Memo, opening a note, launching translate, running custom shortcuts, and switching between Focus modes. Users can also set accessibility options such as Magnifier. The button is located in the same spot as the previous ring/vibrate switch.

How does the Action Button look?

On the iPhone 15 Pro series, the Action Button is about the same size as the ring/vibrate switch it replaces, and matches the handset's color. This is in contrast to the large and orange-painted Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra. The Action Button provides users with a convenient way to access frequently used functions without navigating through menus. Apple is giving users more control over their device's features and enhancing the overall user experience.

