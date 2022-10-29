Technology

This 2,500ft wide asteroid heading toward Earth is 'potentially hazardous'

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 29, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Asteroid 2022 RM4 will approach Earth at a distance of 1.3 million km (Photo credit: NASA)

A 2,500 feet wide asteroid, dubbed 2022 RM4, is set to make its closest approach to the Earth on November 1, 2022. Recently, we have seen only smaller rocks between 100 to 500 feet wide fly by, but NASA warns that this one could be very dangerous if it ends up hitting us. Moreover, the asteroid is moving at an insane speed of 84,528km/h.

Context Why does this story matter?

Asteroids pose a threat, and their close flybys of Earth are frightful.

In recent months, our planet has experienced a few near misses with these space rocks as they have flown by us.

Asteroid 2022 RM4 can cause catastrophic damages if its trajectory changes toward Earth. Hence, it is crucial to watch out for this body before it hits our habitat.

Details The asteroid was first spotted on September 12

Asteroid 2022 RM4 was discovered on September 12. It was then added to the database of NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). Generally, space rocks travel at a speed of 25,000-50,000km/h. However, the 2022 RM4 is moving at a brain-numbing speed of 84,528km/h. A collision with our planet at such a high speed can cause serious damage.

Proximity It will come as close as 1.3 million km

Early forecasts indicate that Asteroid 2022 RM4 will approach Earth at a terrifyingly close distance of just 1.3 million kilometers. Although it may seem quite far, on cosmic scales, it's nothing. The space rock will pass our planet at a speed of 23.48km/s or 84,528km/h. It is likely to pass by us safely. However, last-second deflections may lead to serious damage.

Information Objects within 7.4 million km are potentially dangerous

NASA has classified Asteroid 2022 RM4 as a Potentially Hazardous Object (PHO). Due to its humongous size and close proximity to Earth (objects are considered a threat if they come within 7.4 million km of the planet's orbit), astronomers are extremely concerned about its impact.