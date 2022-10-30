Asteroid alert! This space rock can cause serious damage today
NASA has confirmed that a small but potentially dangerous asteroid, dubbed 2022 UU8, is hurtling toward Earth on Sunday, ie. September 30. The space rock has a diameter of 29 feet, according to the agency's data. Despite its small size, scientists have classified it as hazardous. It is heading Earth's way at a speed of 16,272km/h and might make a close approach.
- There have been a few close calls with asteroids flying by Earth in recent months. Some of them have been really terrifying due to their close proximity to our planet.
- The Asteroid 2022 UU8 is equally frightening. It has been red-flagged by NASA's Planetary Defence Coordination Office.
- It is most likely to fly by safely, but changes in trajectory could result in catastrophic damage.
The Asteroid 2022 UU8 will pass by Earth at a distance of 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometers. A terrifyingly close approach is also not out of the question yet. The space rock is traveling at a speed of 4.52km/s or 16,272km/h. The Asteroid Watch dashboard of NASA is closely monitoring this body with a mere diameter of 29 feet.
NASA's Planetary Defence Coordination Office has red-flagged Asteroid 2022 UU8. The space rock has been deemed potentially hazardous despite being small. This is because of its close proximity. Scientists classify asteroids as a threat if they come within 7.4 million kilometers of the planet's orbit. Any last-minute change in 2022 UU8's trajectory may lead to disastrous consequences for us.
In a bid to learn how to prevent an asteroid strike, NASA recently conducted its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on a non-hazardous asteroid, called Dimorphos. The planetary defense test was a success for the space research agency. The US-based organization is also using optical and radio telescopes with cutting-edge technologies to constantly monitor threats from outer space.