Asteroid alert! This space rock can cause serious damage today

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 30, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

The Asteroid 2022 UU8 is only 29 feet wide (Photo credit NASA)

NASA has confirmed that a small but potentially dangerous asteroid, dubbed 2022 UU8, is hurtling toward Earth on Sunday, ie. September 30. The space rock has a diameter of 29 feet, according to the agency's data. Despite its small size, scientists have classified it as hazardous. It is heading Earth's way at a speed of 16,272km/h and might make a close approach.

Context Why does this story matter?

There have been a few close calls with asteroids flying by Earth in recent months. Some of them have been really terrifying due to their close proximity to our planet.

The Asteroid 2022 UU8 is equally frightening. It has been red-flagged by NASA's Planetary Defence Coordination Office.

It is most likely to fly by safely, but changes in trajectory could result in catastrophic damage.

Description The 2022 UU8 is arriving at a speed of 4.52km/s

The Asteroid 2022 UU8 will pass by Earth at a distance of 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometers. A terrifyingly close approach is also not out of the question yet. The space rock is traveling at a speed of 4.52km/s or 16,272km/h. The Asteroid Watch dashboard of NASA is closely monitoring this body with a mere diameter of 29 feet.

Risk factor Objects within 7.4 million km are deemed hazardous

NASA's Planetary Defence Coordination Office has red-flagged Asteroid 2022 UU8. The space rock has been deemed potentially hazardous despite being small. This is because of its close proximity. Scientists classify asteroids as a threat if they come within 7.4 million kilometers of the planet's orbit. Any last-minute change in 2022 UU8's trajectory may lead to disastrous consequences for us.

Measures How is NASA planning to tackle asteroids?

In a bid to learn how to prevent an asteroid strike, NASA recently conducted its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on a non-hazardous asteroid, called Dimorphos. The planetary defense test was a success for the space research agency. The US-based organization is also using optical and radio telescopes with cutting-edge technologies to constantly monitor threats from outer space.