Razer's gaming-focused Hammerhead HyperSpeed wireless earbuds announced: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 18, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed is compatible with both gaming and non-gaming devices (Photo credit: Razer)

Razer has introduced its latest TWS earbuds, called the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed. As for the key highlights, it features omnidirectional sound, dual environmental noise cancellation, ANC, around 30 hours of overall battery life, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The audio wearable is priced at Rs. $149.99 (nearly Rs. 12,350) for both Xbox and PlayStation-licensed models. It will be available starting in November this year.

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed is a multi-platform gaming-grade TWS wearable, which is designed for gamers on the go.

The audio equipment follows the footsteps of the previously launched Hammerhead earbuds with 2.4GHz gaming-grade wireless connectivity support, which makes it compatible with handheld gaming devices.

In the international market, the earbuds go against Edifier GX07 and other gaming-focused audio gear.

Design The Hammerhead HyperSpeed sports Razer Chroma RGB lighting

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed retains the design of the previously introduced Hammerhead TWS wearable. It offers an in-ear fit, swappable silicone tips, and a stem on the side. It sports Razer Chroma RGB lighting with 16.8 million colors and a suite of effects. The wearable comes with a Type-C dongle that should be kept plugged into the console or computer for handheld gaming.

Internals The audio equipment houses 10mm driver in each bud

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed is equipped with a 10mm driver in each bud. It comes with a 64dB signal-to-noise ratio. The TWS wearable features dual environmental noise cancellation, ANC, and an omnidirectional pickup pattern. It supports 2.4GHz (with the Type-C dongle) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for usage with gaming and non-gaming devices, respectively. The earbuds and case collectively deliver around 30 hours of battery backup.

Information Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed: Pricing and availability

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed bears a price tag of Rs. $149.99 (around Rs. 12,350) for both Xbox and PlayStation-licensed models. The audio wearable will be available from next month onward.