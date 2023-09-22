YouTube announces a bevy of AI-backed tools to aid creators

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 22, 2023 | 11:08 am 2 min read

YouTube also announced a dubbing tool that will help creators broaden their reach

YouTube unveiled a range of AI-powered tools for creators during its annual 'Made on YouTube' event. These include an app that will help creators make YouTube Shorts and videos easily, music searches, and AI video topic suggestions. One of the most exciting facilities is Dream Screen, which will create innovative backgrounds for Shorts. These features will either be introduced this year or in early 2024.

Dream Screen will transform YouTube Shorts backgrounds

The Dream Screen feature will generate AI-created videos and photos for creators to use as backgrounds in their YouTube Shorts. First, creators can enter prompts to generate backgrounds and eventually, they can remix and edit their existing content using AI tools to create something new. At the event, the company demonstrated Dream Screen's ability to generate backgrounds within seconds based on the short prompts, allowing creators to get a glimpse of how to use the setting for their Shorts.

Insights option will help creators brainstorm ideas

YouTube is also working on AI-powered insights that will help creators brainstorm ideas. The suggestions will be specific to each creator and will be based on what's already trending with the audience. Additionally, an AI-based music recommendation system will suggest the right soundtracks for videos based on the description provided by the creator. Creators will be able to dub their content in other languages with the help of Aloud, which is expected to be released next year.

YouTube Create app will streamline the process of creating videos

YouTube also announced a free app called YouTube Create, aimed at making the process of creating Shorts or longer videos simpler for creators. The app will offer video editing tools such as precision editing and trimming, voiceover capabilities, automatic captioning, and access to a catalog of filters, effects, transitions, and royalty-free music. This app will make it less of a task to generate more engaging content.

AI-based features could significantly shift how creators make content

The rise of accessible generative AI tools over the past year has significantly impacted how digital creators make content. As Google, YouTube's parent company invests heavily in generative AI systems, YouTube has gradually released AI-powered tools. These new AI-powered features could bring a noticeable change in how creators plan, build, and orient their content, and we may see AI-generated content becoming more prevalent on the platform.

