OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition launching on October 7

By Akash Pandey 04:10 pm Oct 03, 202304:10 pm

The 11R 5G Red Edition appears to be a rebranded version of China-specific Ace 2 Genshin Impact model (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition in India on October 7. This upgraded version of the original OnePlus 11R 5G boasts a whopping 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The configuration allows users to run up to 50 apps at once, compared to the previous 44-app limit on the 16GB model. The company says the enhancement ensures a smoother experience for users, especially during resource-heavy tasks.

Expect robust performance and gaming capabilities

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition's increased RAM will allow apps to open 6% faster. It will also help maintain an impressive average frame rate of 59.46fps in games like Genshin Impact, making it perfect for gamers and multitaskers alike. OnePlus claims that users can enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions lasting over an hour with this device.

The Red Edition model will offer premium aesthetics

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Edition will feature a textured vegan leather back in OnePlus' signature red color. Apart from that, this device shares similar specs with the original model. For reference, the OnePlus 11R 5G features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 40-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Plus, it includes a 50MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro cameras. The phone uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging.

