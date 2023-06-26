Technology

How OnePlus Nord 3 will fare against Nothing Phone (2)

Written by Akash Pandey June 26, 2023 | 03:44 pm 3 min read

OnePlus Nord 3 and Nothing Phone (2) could feature a 50MP primary camera

The OnePlus Nord 3 may receive a fair reception, given the popularity of the Nord series in the Indian market. However, Carl Pei-led Nothing is all set to spoil the party for OnePlus. The Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders will begin on June 29, way ahead of Nord 3's debut, which may happen on July 5. Here's how the devices will fare against each other.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will have an Alert Slider

The OnePlus Nord 3 will bear a center-aligned punch-hole and an in-display fingerprint reader. Similar aesthetics could be seen on Nothing Phone (2). The Nord 3 will enjoy Alert Slider and a glass back. The Phone (2) will feature an aluminum casing and Corning's protection on the front/rear. At the back, it'll sport segmented Glyph lighting as opposed to Phone (1)'s continuous LED strips.

The handsets should feature up to 120Hz refresh rate

The OnePlus Nord 3 will feature a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 40Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,450-nits of maximum brightness. The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to get a 0.15-inch bigger display than its predecessor, meaning it might pack a 6.7-inch panel, probably with a Full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

A 50MP main camera is expected on both devices

The OnePlus Nord 3 will get two circular cutouts and dual LED modules. It'll house a 50MP (OIS) IMX890 primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro snapper. The Phone (2) would retain a dual camera arrangement but with a twin-LED flash configuration. It could feature 50MP (OIS) main and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Up front, expect them to have 16MP and 32MP snappers, respectively.

The devices will be shipped with Android 13

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by Dimensity 9000 processor, along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The devices will boot Android 13 with Oxygen OS 13.1 and Nothing OS 2.0, respectively. The Nord 3 will have a slightly bigger battery (5,000mAh v/s 4,700mAh) than the Phone (2).

OnePlus Nord 3, Nothing Phone (2): Price and availability

As per the leaked data, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB configurations, which will cost Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. OnePlus may open the pre-bookings for the device on July 5. The Nothing Phone (2) is speculated to begin at around Rs. 40,000. Customers can pre-book it starting June 29 by depositing a refundable amount of Rs. 2,000.

Which one should you consider?

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be targeted at buyers seeking a mid-range performance-focused smartphone for gaming and day-to-day tasks. It'll compete with POCO F5, Samsung Galaxy F54, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro. Contrarily, the Nothing Phone (2) will cater to the needs of customers who prefer aesthetics, camera performance, bloatware-free UI, wireless charging, and more. It'll take on the Pixel 7a.