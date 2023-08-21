Technology

Realme GT5 to debut on August 28: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey August 21, 2023 | 05:32 pm 2 min read

The Realme GT5 will boot Android 13-based Realme UI (Photo credit: OnLeaks and MySmartPrice)

Realme will launch its GT5 smartphone in China on August 28, coinciding with the company's fifth-anniversary celebrations. The company is promoting the upcoming handset with the tagline "Leapfrog" (translated from Chinese), hinting at significant advancements in its hardware and software. Following its debut in China, the flagship handset will arrive in the global markets to compete with premium offerings from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and others.

It will pack 24GB RAM and support 240W fast-charging

As per the leaked render, shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Realme GT5 will offer a slightly curved display with a hole-punch design and thin bezels. At the bottom, it will accommodate the microphone, SIM tray, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 24GB of RAM. It will also boast 240W fast-charging support, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup.

What about the pricing and availability?

The Realme GT5 is set to succeed the Realme GT3, which was launched earlier this year with a starting price of $649 (roughly Rs. 54,000). The handset will be unveiled on August 28 in China. At the event, the company will also introduce the Realme Buds Air 5 earphones.