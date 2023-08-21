Technology

WhatsApp to become coder-friendly with these new features

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 21, 2023 | 05:01 pm 2 min read

The new tools are currently under development

WhatsApp is reportedly testing new text formatting tools in its desktop beta version, which could greatly benefit coders, programmers, and software developers. Three new tools are being developed under a new update that could make sharing codes on the platform much easier. These features include a "Code Block" feature that makes technical codes more readable, a "Quote" feature for referencing specific messages or responses, and a tool for creating item lists within messages.

Replying to specific parts of text to be possible

The "Quote" option that is under development will be different from the existing quote text function, reported WABetaInfo. The new option will enable users to "highlight" or quote specific parts of texts sent previously and reply to them directly. This new set of formatting tools could simplify the process of sharing code snippets on the app for software developers and others.

New tools may be introduced in beta update

Currently under development, these new tools may either be introduced as part of a beta update before being released to the stable channel or they could be dropped altogether. Moreover, there is no word on the rollout on the beta channel. Separately, WhatsApp recently launched HD photo sharing for all users on the stable channel. The feature allows high-quality image sharing across Android, iOS, WhatsApp Web, and desktop platforms.