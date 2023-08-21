Technology

Apple's new smartwatches to offer improved performance and battery life

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 21, 2023 | 03:42 pm 2 min read

The smartwatches could get improved battery life. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 could debut at the company's upcoming event in September. The smartwatches are rumored to launch alongside Apple's newest iPhone 15 line-up. The tech giant, however, has not confirmed the launch date. The upcoming smartwatches may not receive a significant upgrade compared to the Apple Watch X, per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While there may not be any standout features, the new wearables are expected to offer improved performance and battery life.

The smartwatches will offer better battery life

The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to be powered by an S9 processor based on the A15 Bionic chip. It should provide a "fairly sizeable performance bump" that could enhance the watch's speed and battery life, per Gurman. Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are expected to boot the new watchOS 10, which should make up for the lack of groundbreaking features.

The yearly release of Apple Watches may change in future

For reference, Apple Watch Ultra, which debuted last year, features a 1.92-inch display. It offers Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11, and an array of smart features such as a heart rate monitor, barometer, SpO2 sensor, and body temperature monitoring, among others. The smartwatch is equipped with a 542 mAh battery, an S8 chip and runs on watchOS 9. The annual release of Apple smartwatches may change as the company contemplates introducing newer models every 18 to 24 months with meaningful upgrades.