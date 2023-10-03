2023 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Agostini, Krausz, L'Huillier

1/6

Technology 2 min read

2023 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Agostini, Krausz, L'Huillier

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:55 pm Oct 03, 202303:55 pm

They were awarded for their groundbreaking work in the world of electron dynamics

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier for their groundbreaking work in the world of electron dynamics. These scientists developed experimental methods to create attosecond pulses of light, allowing us to study how electrons behave within various materials. This major breakthrough has opened up exciting new possibilities for understanding electron interactions and could lead to advancements in fields like nanotechnology, material science, and quantum computing.

2/6

Take a look at the official post

3/6

Research impact and future applications

What makes the research by Agostini, Krausz, and L'Huillier so amazing is its potential to change the way we understand atomic and molecular processes. By generating attosecond pulses of light, scientists can now observe and analyze electron dynamics in matter with incredible precision. This game-changing discovery could revolutionize our understanding of how electrons interact within materials and pave the way for future innovations.

4/6

Increased prize amount and Royal Swedish Academy's role

This year, the cash prize for the Nobel Prize in Physics got a boost, going up to 11 million Swedish Kronas (about $1 million). The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is in charge of choosing and honoring the deserving scientists who have made incredible contributions to the field of physics. Their decision to award Agostini, Krausz, and L'Huillier highlights just how important and impactful their work on electron dynamics is.

5/6

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded yesterday

Yesterday (on October 3), the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman. The laurel was given for their discoveries that led to the preparation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. The focus of their work was on nucleoside base modifications. This made the development of effective mRNA vaccines possible.

6/6

Here are the dates and times of the remaining awards

The Nobel Prize will be awarded in four more categories. They include Chemistry on October 4 (3:15pm IST), Literature on October 5 (at 4:30pm IST), and Peace on October 6 (2:30am IST). Finally, the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel will be awarded on October 9 (3:15pm IST). All prize announcements will be live-streamed on social media and the nobelprize.org website.