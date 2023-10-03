WhatsApp is testing Instagram-like username feature: How it will work

1/3

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp is testing Instagram-like username feature: How it will work

By Sanjana Shankar 03:16 pm Oct 03, 202303:16 pm

The feature is still under development and is not accessible as yet

WhatsApp's latest beta update, carrying version number 23.20.1.71, has introduced a new feature that lets users create a unique username. This functionality will make it more secure for you to communicate with new contacts without having to disclose your contact number. The username feature is still under development and is expected to be available in a future update for both Android and iOS devices.

2/3

Usernames will be unique to each person like Instagram handles

The main benefit of the upcoming username feature is that users can chat with anyone, be it an individual or a business, without sharing their phone numbers. Usernames on WhatsApp will accept alphanumeric characters and some special characters. However, it will not support discriminators, indicating that each username on the platform will be unique, similar to how Instagram handles that are specific to each user.

3/3

Configuring usernames in profile settings

Setting up a username will be optional, reports WABetaInfo. Once the feature is introduced in a future update, users will be able to pick their unique WhatsApp username directly within their in-app profile settings. When you initiate a chat with your username, your phone number will stay hidden unless the sender already knows your contact number. Conversations started through usernames will still be protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring secure communication.