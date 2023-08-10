Technology

WhatsApp lets users schedule group calls: How it works

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 10, 2023 | 02:16 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently limited to the beta version

WhatsApp is now allowing beta users to schedule group calls, similar to what's available on Zoom and Google Meet. This feature allows users to schedule audio or video calls with group participants at a specific date and time. Once the call is scheduled, all group members will receive an alert. As always, only group participants can join the call.

Users will be notified 15 minutes before the scheduled call

Within group chats, the call button—along with the 'Call Group' option—will now have a 'Schedule Call' option. Users can select the call type (audio or video) and choose the call subject, time, and date. An event is created in the group once a call is scheduled. Group members who confirm to join the planned call will be notified 15 minutes before the call starts.

The feature is currently limited to Android beta users

The group call scheduling feature is currently rolling out to WhatsApp beta users on the Android version. WhatsApp has been working on improving group call features. Recently, the limit for starting group calls was increased from 7 to 15. Also, users can send call links. The latest enhancements demonstrate WhatsApp's commitment to expanding its communication capabilities and staying competitive with rival communication apps.