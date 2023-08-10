Technology

How to avail OnePlus's warranty for green line affected smartphones

August 10, 2023

OnePlus India has introduced a lifetime screen warranty for smartphones affected by the issue of green lines in displays. This policy, exclusive to Indian customers, allows users to repair or replace their damaged screens, at no additional cost. Customers who own 8 Pro, 8T, 9, and 9R models and are facing the green line issue can avail discount when upgrading to another OnePlus model.

How to get a lifetime warranty for damaged OnePlus smartphone?

Customers seeking screen warranties, replacements, and upgrade discounts should visit the official OnePlus India website. Screen replacements may be available at certain locations based on spare parts availability. Not all models are covered under this policy possibly due to lower impact of the issue or the unavailability of spare parts. The excluded models include OnePlus 8, 9 Pro, and the 10 and 11 series.

Users are recommended to evaluate their device conditions

OnePlus India's initiative sets a precedent for other manufacturers to address similar issues in their products. However, before claiming the lifetime warranty for your OnePlus smartphone affected by the green line issue, you should carefully evaluate the options. In the case of older devices that have reduced resale value due to wear and tear, it is recommended to upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone.