Elon Musk's X is auctioning off Twitter office assets, memorabilia

Written by Athik Saleh August 10, 2023 | 11:47 am 2 min read

X is auctioning Twitter memorabilia as part of rebranding efforts

Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter to X has prompted an online auction to get rid of remnants of the old platform. The auction is dubbed 'Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!.' It is scheduled for September 12 through Heritage Global Partners. The auction will offer furniture, lighting, and various musical instruments, including guitars, drum sets, amps, and keyboards.

Unusual Twitter items are up for grabs

The auction also includes unique items such as Twitter logo lights, signs, and a bird-shaped coffee table. Additionally, a record player accompanied by a collection of 24 records called "The Twitter Essential's" will be up for grabs, featuring iconic artists such as David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Marvin Gaye. There are 584 lots on offer, with the minimum offer for each lot at $25.

X's rebranding has received a mixed reaction

This event marks the second auction held by the company as part of its rebranding efforts. Despite facing some challenges, including a halted logo installation and trademark clashes in Japan, Musk's rebranding initiative continues to move forward. As the rebranding process unfolds, some users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the changes. Actor Mark Hamill called for a boycott of the platform earlier this month.