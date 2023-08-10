Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch second commercial spaceflight today

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 10, 2023 | 11:18 am 2 min read

Galactic-02 will launch from Spaceport America in New Mexico (Photo credit: Virgin Galactic)

Virgin Galactic's second commercial spaceflight, called Galactic-02, is set to launch today. The suborbital mission will carry three private astronauts aboard the VSS Unity space plane. Galactic-02 won't reach orbit but onboard passengers will be able to experience about four minutes of weightlessness and get stunning views of Earth. The event will be live-streamed on Virgin Galactic's website starting at 8:30pm.

The precise launch time has not been announced

The exact launch time of the Galactic 02 mission has not been revealed, but lift-off is expected to occur shortly after the live streaming starts. The extent of the broadcast remains uncertain, but it may showcase the entire mission from lift-off to landing.

Meet the crew members of Galactic-02

Galactic-02 crew comprises VSS Unity's commander C.J. Sturckow, pilot Kelly Latimer, three private passengers, and Virgin Galactic's astronaut instructor who trained the passengers. Private passengers Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers, who won their seats through Space for Humanity's fundraiser, and Jon Goodwin, the first Olympian to fly to space. Schahaff and Mayers are the first mother-daughter duo to fly to space together.

Passengers can experience weightlessness when the plane reaches peak altitude

Galactic-02 will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico, with VSS Unity carried aloft by the carrier plane VMS Eve. After reaching an altitude of about 50,000 feet, VMS Eve will release VSS Unity, which will then power its rockets and head to suborbital space. The mission's duration is unclear. Galactic-02 will end with VSS Unity making a runway landing at Spaceport America.