Free Fire MAX's codes for August 10: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 10, 2023 | 10:00 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

The redeem codes in Garena Free Fire MAX allow players to get access to additional in-game items that can improve their gaming experience. Updated daily, these alphanumeric codes can be redeemed on the game's official rewards redemption site. Do note that the codes are available for only 12-18 hours. Players can win diamonds, skins, vouchers, and weapon loot crates using these codes.

Free Fire MAX is currently available to Android users

Launched in 2021, Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of the popular battle royale game Free Fire, which is banned in India. Free Fire MAX features various characters and weapons, with regular updates introducing new gameplay modes. The game is currently available to Android users. A dedicated microsite allows players to redeem available codes, enhancing their gaming experience.

Here are the codes for today

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, FF11-WFNP-P956, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, X99T-K56X-DJ4X.

Here's how to redeem the codes

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, players must visit the rewards redemption website and log in using their Facebook, Google, Apple, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy and paste the alphanumeric redeem code into the text box and click 'Continue.' Followed by every successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to the in-game mail section, within 24 hours.