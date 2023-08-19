Technology

Moto G54's design and specifications leaked ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey August 19, 2023 | 03:36 pm 2 min read

The Moto G54 will boot Android 13

Motorola is gearing up for another smartphone launch in the form of the Moto G54. The official-looking press renders of the upcoming device have been leaked by renowned leaker Evan Blass, giving us a complete look at the design. It will be available in four eye-catching colorways including Outer Space (dark gray), Coronet Blue (vivid blue), Ambrosia (pinkish-orange), and Ballad Blue (light blue).

These are the expected specifications

Based on past rumors, the Moto G54 will feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera capabilities, it'll boast a 50MP (OIS) main camera and an ultra-wide/macro snapper. Up front, a 16MP camera is expected. The phone will include up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. A 5,000mAh battery will be under the hood.

Moto G54 will improve on specs than the outgoing model

The Moto G54 will offer several noteworthy upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Moto G53. It will include a higher-resolution screen, increased storage capacity, the latest OS, and unique Pantone color options. The improved specifications will make the Moto G54 an attractive option for those seeking a stylish and capable mid-range smartphone. It will be ideal for media consumption and gaming.

