How Twitch streamers can block banned accounts from watching streams

Written by Akash Pandey August 19, 2023 | 01:59 pm 2 min read

Currently, Twitch streamers can ban users from the chat section (Photo credit: Twitch)

Twitch is set to introduce a new feature that will allow streamers to block banned users from viewing their content. It will disrupt the stream playback for banned users and prevent them from watching any subsequent streams until they are unblocked. This latest facility is part of Twitch's ongoing efforts to address moderation issues on the platform. Here's how you can use it.

New add-on comes amid rising concerns of abuse

In response to concerns, including allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against streamers, Twitch has implemented several measures, like an anti-harassment tool, enhancements to reporting/appeals processes, revisions to community policies, and a stronger stance against deepfakes. With the new feature "you can choose to have your banned chatters no longer be able to watch the stream," says Trevor Fisher, Senior Product Manager at Twitch.

Here's how banned accounts will face viewing restrictions

If you are a Twitch streamer and you ban someone from watching your live stream, they will no longer be able to watch the stream because their playback will be interrupted. Even if you go offline and come back to stream again, the banned person still cannot watch your streams. The new blocking feature will roll out in the next few weeks.

The feature works only in case of logged-in users

Twitch's new restriction is only applicable to logged-in users, leaving a loophole for those who choose not to log in to their accounts. This simply means if you ban someone from tuning into your stream, that person can still do so by logging out of their account. Since Twitch isn't currently blocking IP addresses, there is room for this exception.