Technology

Samsung's upcoming 1.0-inch camera sensor to rival Sony IMX989

Written by Akash Pandey August 19, 2023 | 01:07 pm 2 min read

The ISOCELL sensors will be mass-produced in H2 2024 (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is reportedly developing four cutting-edge camera sensors, including a 50MP GN6, 200MP HP7, a mysterious 320MP sensor, and a 440MP HU1. The 50MP GN6 will be a 1.0-inch sensor featuring 1.6µm pixels. It'll rival Sony's IMX989 solution. Tipped to be highly expensive, Samsung may prevent this one's inclusion in its smartphone lineup, making it more likely to be adopted by other manufacturers.

Exploring possibilities of 50MP, 320MP, and 440MP sensors

According to the tipster @Tech_Reve, the 1.0-inch 50MP GN6 sensor is expected to be used by manufacturers in the Greater China region. The 320MP camera might eventually find its way into the Galaxy S series, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra being the earliest possible candidate. On the other hand, the 440MP HU1 sensor could be better suited for automotive or industrial applications.

The 200MP HP7 was initially planned for Galaxy S25 Ultra

As per the tipster, Samsung had previously decided to include the 200MP HP7 in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, due to its high manufacturing costs, the brand dropped the idea, leaving the door open for other manufacturers to adopt and utilize it. The 200MP HP7 will offer slightly larger pixels and enhanced image quality compared to the 200MP HP2 found in Galaxy S23 Ultra.