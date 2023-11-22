When Sidharth Malhotra braved fever to meet Kiara at party

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 03:20 pm Nov 22, 2023

Karan Johar shares anecdote of Sidharth Malhotra's commitment for Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romance has been a hot topic for fans and the industry alike. The duo—who got married in February—kept their relationship a secret until their wedding. However, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Varun Dhawan recently spilled the beans on how they had suspected a romantic connection between the two before it became public knowledge. Per reports, the revelations were made during the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan.

Johar saw 'Advani feeding Malhotra' at his party

Johar recounted a story from one of his parties that Malhotra attended "despite having a high fever." The actor showed up at the party to meet Advani, even though they had been fighting. "I remember they (Malhotra and Advani) were having a fight, he had a high fever, and he had come to my party. But it was very sweet because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him," Johar recalled.

Dhawan had his suspicions for this reason

Dhawan also shared his observations about the couple's budding romance. He mentioned shooting a song with Advani and how she was excited about meeting her now-husband, Malhotra after the shoot, most likely at the above-mentioned party. "Something was telling me that [Malhotra] with high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar (something is going on)," Dhawan said.

Once again, let's revisit Malhotra and Advani's love story!

Malhotra and Advani, co-stars in the film Shershaah, sparked relationship rumors during the shoot, a speculation they neither confirmed nor denied. Last year, on KWK, Advani hinted at a relationship with Malhotra, albeit in a playful and coded manner. Finally, ending the speculation, the couple embraced a new chapter and exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Know more about 'KWK' S08 guests

KWK Season 8 has been a hit with its unique concepts, engaging conversations, and dynamic pairings. So far, the beloved couch has hosted Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, the Deol brothers (Sunny and Bobby Deol), Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan with Alia Bhatt. The upcoming episode will feature a reunion of Student of the Year co-stars Malhotra and Dhawan. A recent promo shared by Johar hints at appearances by Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol.

