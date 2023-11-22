Best documentaries on dance, according to IMDb ratings

From the storied history of dance to the personal journeys of exceptional performers, our curated list of best dance documentaries illuminates the power of movement as a form of communication, cultural expression, and personal liberation. Check out these documentaries, rated by IMDb, where every step tells a unique story and every choreography unveils a world of emotion and creativity.

'Ballets Russes' (2005) - 7.9/10

Ballets Russes delves into the legendary world of the Ballets Russes, a revolutionary dance company that redefined the art form in the early 20th century. The film combines rare archival footage and interviews with surviving dancers, offering a poignant and visually stunning exploration of the company's profound impact on ballet and the enduring legacy of its groundbreaking performances.

'Dancer' (2016) - 7.8/10

The 2016 mesmerizing documentary Dancer chronicles the life and artistry of Ukrainian ballet prodigy Sergei Polunin. The film explores Polunin's meteoric rise to fame as the Royal Ballet's youngest-ever principal dancer and his tumultuous journey navigating the pressures of success. With breathtaking dance sequences and intimate interviews, it paints a poignant portrait of passion, sacrifice, and the pursuit of artistic perfection.

'Ballerina' (2012) - 7.8/10

Ballerina offers an intimate glimpse into the demanding world of ballet through the eyes of five Russian dancers. Directed by Maja Friis, the film follows their journeys, from rigorous training to the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet. With stunning performances and candid moments, it explores the sacrifices, discipline, and profound dedication required to pursue excellence in the enchanting realm of classical ballet.

'First Position' (2011) - 7.5/10

Bess Kargman's documentary First Position follows the intense world of competitive ballet as young dancers prepare for the Youth America Grand Prix. The film showcases the aspirations, struggles, and dedication of six talented participants, offering a poignant exploration of their dreams and the demanding pursuit of excellence in the highly competitive and physically demanding world of professional ballet.

'We Speak Dance' (2018- ) - 7.5/10

The docuseries We Speak Dance explores the global impact of dance on diverse cultures. Released on Netflix, the show is hosted by former UN advisor Vandana Hart. Through immersive storytelling and dynamic dance sequences, each episode delves into the cultural significance of dance, revealing its power to transcend boundaries and connect people across the globe in celebration of movement, rhythm, and expression.