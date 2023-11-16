How to watch 'The Chronicles of Narnia' in chronological order

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

How to watch 'The Chronicles of Narnia' in chronological order

By Namrata Ganguly 10:58 am Nov 16, 202310:58 am

'The Chronicles of Narnia' films series in order

One of the most popular fantasy film franchises, The Chronicles of Narnia is based on CS Lewis's namesake novel series. The series narrates the adventures of children in the fantasy world of Narnia headed by the righteous and noble-minded lion Aslan, who is considered to be Narnia's legitimate king. Know how to watch these movies in chronological order.

2/5

'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' (2005)

It'll take you into the enchanting world of Narnia, a realm gripped by the icy reign of the White Witch, for the first time. It follows the Pevensie siblings who discover a portal to this fantastical land through a wardrobe. As they join forces with Aslan, a grand adventure unfolds, weaving together themes of courage, sacrifice, and the triumph of good over evil.

3/5

'Prince Caspian' (2008)

Directed by Andrew Adamson, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian continues the epic saga as the Pevensie siblings return to Narnia, only to find the kingdom in disarray under tyrannical rule. As they unite with Prince Caspian, the rightful heir to the throne, it explores the battle between light and darkness. Amazing graphics and engrossing narration bring Lewis's fantastical universe to life once more.

4/5

'The Voyage of the Dawn Treader' (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader embarks on a high-seas adventure as the younger Pevensie siblings join King Caspian on a quest to find seven lost lords and banish darkness. Sailing through mystical waters, they encounter fantastical creatures and test their resilience against temptation. This visually stunning film explores the enduring power of faith in the magical land of Narnia.

5/5

Greta Gerwig's upcoming title(s)

Back in 2018, Netflix announced that it had acquired the film and TV rights to the popular novel series. Now, as per reports, Greta Gerwig has secured a deal with the streaming giant, Netflix, to helm two movies based on the Chronicles of Narnia novels. This year, Gerwig's Barbie made history by earning $1.03B at the box office worldwide.