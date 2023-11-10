Keke Palmer files a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson

By Isha Sharma

Keke Palmer has gone against ex, Darius Jackson in the court

Hollywood actor-singer Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, fitness instructor Darius Jackson and asked for full custody of their son through papers filed in the California Superior Court on Thursday. Per Palmer, Jackson "abused her multiple times over the course of their two-year relationship" and there were "many instances of physical violence." Their son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, is eight-month-old.

He recently entered her home and reportedly beat her

US magazine reported that Palmer has footage from a November 5 incident when Jackson "trespassed into [her] home without [her] knowledge or consent" and "threatened" her before "lunging for [her] neck, striking [her], throwing [her] over the couch and stealing [her] phone." She also accused him of "destroying [her] personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, and throwing [her] belongings into the street."

Palmer also allegedly suffered physical and emotional abuse

The list of allegations Palmer has allegedly suffered at the hands of Jackson is long. She has also accused him of "throwing [her] car keys to prevent [her] from driving away, hitting [her] in front of [their] son, spewing profanities about [her] to [their] son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if [she] left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse."

She described an incident from last year in-depth

Palmer described an April 2022 incident in the court documents: "Darius grabbed my prescription eyeglasses away from me, threw them on the ground and stomped on them." "He then opened my bag, threw all of my belongings onto the pavement in the rain, and threw my car keys across the parking lot before he got into his own car and drove off."

She thinks he 'love bombed' her

Palmer further said, "Darius would 'love bomb' me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult." "If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a 'certain way,' he would storm off in a rage."

Their issues first surfaced publicly in July

In the court declaration, Palmer specified that her relationship with Jackson "finally ended for good" in early October "primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted" on her by him. In July, Jackson had invited trolling for commenting on Palmer's dress which she wore during Usher's concert. "It's the outfit tho...you a mom," he had written on X and was slammed by netizens.

Careers: What are Palmer and Jackson known for?

Palmer is known for starring in projects such as Shrink, Pimp, Hustlers, 2 Minutes of Fame, and being a voice actor on Under the Boardwalk and Lightyear, among others. She is the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award for Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors. Jackson, on the other hand, is reportedly a fitness instructor at Inspire Fitness Studio.