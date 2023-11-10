Box office collection: 'Aankh Micholi' struggles in vain

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Aankh Micholi' struggles in vain

By Aikantik Bag 10:59 am Nov 10, 202310:59 am

'Aankh Micholi' box office collection

Aankh Micholi is a recent addition to the list of blink-and-miss films in Bollywood. The Mrunal Thakur-headlined film generated no buzz and was not promoted well by the makers. The Umesh Shukla directorial features a talented, well-known ensemble cast, yet it has failed to surpass the Rs. 2 crore mark. With this trend, the film is slated to be taken down from theaters.

2/3

Crucial weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the family drama earned Rs. 16 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 1.98 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics too. The cast includes Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhimanyu Dassani, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, and Vijay Raaz, among others. The project is bankrolled by Shukla and Ashish Wagh.

3/3

Twitter Post