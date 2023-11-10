Box office collection: 'Leo' magic to charm for more days

Box office collection: 'Leo' magic to charm for more days

By Aikantik Bag 10:54 am Nov 10, 2023

Vijay is a force of nature and he has been the quintessential superstar of Tamil cinema in the truest sense. His collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj was highly anticipated and it translated to reality with Leo. It has witnessed an enormous collection at the box office globally and has become a viewers' favorite. It is currently marching toward the Rs. 350 crore mark in India.

Quite stable on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 1.55 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 335.2 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Gautham Menon, among others. This marks Vijay's entry into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

