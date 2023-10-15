Ajith-starrer 'Vidaa Muyarchi's art director Milan dies of heart attack

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Ajith-starrer 'Vidaa Muyarchi's art director Milan dies of heart attack

By Tanvi Gupta 03:59 pm Oct 15, 202303:59 pm

Tamil art director Milan dies due to heart attack

The Tamil film industry is mourning the sudden loss of art director Milan, who was working on Ajith Kumar's upcoming Vidaa Muyarchi. Per reports, Milan suffered a fatal heart attack on Sunday on the film set in Azerbaijan. With over 30 films to his credit, Milan's impressive career includes popular titles such as Billa, Velayutham, Veeram, Endrendrum Punnagai, Vedalam, Annaatthe, and Pathu Thala.

2/5

Tragic loss: Upon hearing news, Kumar rushed to hospital

A source told ETimes, "[Milan] returned to the hotel last night after the shoot and was normal... This morning, he'd assembled everyone in his team for work." "But later, he had complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot. The production team had arranged a car to be taken to the hospital," they added. Upon hearing the news, Kumar, director Magizh Thirumeni, and cinematographer Nirav Shah rushed to go to the hospital. Sadly, Milan died before they reached the hospital.

3/5

Indian embassy officials working on bringing back Milan's mortal remains

Milan leaves behind his wife in Chennai and a son who was assisting him on the Vidaa Muyarchi set in Azerbaijan. He shared a strong professional relationship with Kumar and was also involved in Suriya's upcoming film Kanguva. Currently, the Vidaa Muyarchi team is working with Indian embassy officials in Azerbaijan to bring Milan's body back to Chennai. This will allow family members, friends, and fans to pay their final respects to the accomplished art director.

4/5

When Milan stated Tamil cinema would be proud of Kumar-starrer

In 2017, the esteemed art director—who also worked on Kumar's spy-thriller Vivegam—expressed immense pride in the film's international standards during an interview. He described working on Vivegam as an incredible experience, highlighting that the film's script and scale were unlike anything Tamil cinema had seen before. Milan emphasized that Kumar's film successfully achieved both grandeur and international appeal, making it a project that would bring honor to Tamil filmdom.

5/5

Meanwhile, here's what we know about 'Vidaa Muyarchi'

Vidaa Muyarchi reportedly commenced filming in Abu Dhabi on October 4. Directed by Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, this project has garnered significant attention from fans. Notably, the film also reportedly features renowned actors Trisha Krishnan and Huma Qureshi as the female leads. However, the makers are yet to make an official confirmation. Unfortunately, the film's team will now embark on this journey without their art director, Milan.