Best romantic movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

By Namrata Ganguly 10:47 am Nov 16, 202310:47 am

Are you a hopeless romantic or a sucker for classic love stories and looking for something that will perfect your romantic evening? From timeless classics to contemporary tales of romance, we have got you a carefully curated list of some of the best romantic movie collection on Disney+ Hotstar that promises to ignite the spark of love and captivate audiences of all ages.

'The Last Song' (2010)

In Julie Anne Robinson's coming-of-age drama The Last Song, adapted from Nicholas Sparks's novel, rebellious teen Ronnie Miller (Miley Cyrus) spends a transformative summer with her estranged father (Greg Kinnear), in a coastal town. It weaves a tale of love, forgiveness, and self-discovery, blending romance and family drama as Miller falls in love with a handsome and popular guy (Liam Hemsworth).

'Confessions of a Shopaholic' (2009)

Confessions of a Shopaholic is a delightful rom-com starring Isla Fisher as Rebecca Bloomwood, a charming but financially challenged journalist with a penchant for shopping. Her struggle with debt and love leads to comedic misadventures. Based on Sophie Kinsella's novel, the film is a blend of laughs and life lessons in the bustling world of Manhattan as Bloomwood falls for a wealthy entrepreneur.

'The Notebook' (2004)

Directed by Nick Cassavetes, The Notebook unfolds a timeless love story spanning decades that remains an iconic and emotionally resonant romantic drama. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star as Noah and Allie, two individuals from different worlds who fall deeply in love. Based on yet another classic romantic novel by Sparks, the film navigates the challenges of societal expectations and enduring love.

'While You Were Sleeping' (1995)

Jon Turteltaub's rom-com film While You Were Sleeping stars Sandra Bullock as Lucy, a lonely subway worker who becomes entwined in a case of mistaken identity. After saving a man's life, she's mistaken as his fiancée by his family. Filled with endearing moments and unexpected twists, the film explores the transformative power of love and the beauty of finding connections in unexpected places.

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1995)

The teen rom-com film 10 Things I Hate About You is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger star in this teen romantic comedy. A high school setting becomes the stage for a witty and heartfelt exploration of love and self-discovery. Ledger's charismatic performance and the film's clever dialogue make it an entertaining classic.