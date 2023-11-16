After LeBlanc, Cox, other 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' condole Matthew Perry's death

After LeBlanc, Cox, other 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' condole Matthew Perry's death

By Isha Sharma

The cast of 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' has penned tributes for Matthew Perry

After the emotional tributes of Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, the rest of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S's cast—Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow have posted tributes condoling their friend and co-star Matthew Perry's demise. While Aniston called him her "little brother," Schwimmer remembered him as "generous," and Kudrow tagged him "completely brilliant." Perry passed away on October 28 after drowning in a hot tub.

'He was such a part of our DNA....'

Aniston, while talking about how she "loved him deeply" and "he was such a part of our (the cast's) DNA," shared a monochrome image of the duo. She also wrote about the difficulties of coming to terms with "Matty's" death and how she has been poring over their conversations. Aniston posted a screenshot of a conversation that captured their friendship and family-like bond, too.

Schwimmer's post brimmed with nostalgia and grief

Schwimmer, who played Ross on the longstanding sitcom, thanked his colleague for "ten incredible years of laughter and creativity" and penned how he'll "never forget" Perry's "impeccable comic timing and delivery." Sharing a photo of the duo, he wrote, "This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time."

In her eulogy, Kudrow remembered a 'six-way relationship'

Kudrow wrote an equally heartfelt, sentimental post that said, "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'" She thanked Perry for learning about "grace" and "love" through knowing him.

The cast had attended his funeral earlier this month

Perry (54) was discovered dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. The law enforcement officials ruled out any signs of foul play. He was laid to rest in a private funeral in Los Angeles on November 3 (local time). The ceremony was reportedly held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park and the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S was in attendance to pay their respects.