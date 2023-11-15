'F.R.I.E.N.D.S': Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox's emotional tributes to Matthew Perry

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S': Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox's emotional tributes to Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox pay touching tributes to Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, stars of the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, have penned touching tributes to their late co-star and friend Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28. The 54-year-old actor died after reportedly drowning in a hot tub. On Tuesday, LeBlanc expressed sorrow through an Instagram post, while Cox shared a memorable outtake from F.R.I.E.N.D.S and expressed gratitude for their time together.

Why does this story matter?

F.R.I.E.N.D.S—a timeless sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004, spanning 10 seasons—captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The show revolved around a close-knit group of six friends—Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Monica Geller (Cox), Chandler Bing (Perry), Joey Tribbiani (LeBlanc), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow)—navigating the ups and downs of life. One of the standout storylines revolves around Chandler, whose sarcastic wit and lovable awkwardness made him a fan favorite.

'Spread your wings, fly brother': LeBlanc's moving goodbye

LeBlanc's tribute featured pictures of himself alongside Perry, a photo of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast, and a heartfelt message. He wrote, "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage...and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you... Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free (sic)."

Here's what LeBlanc shared in his tribute post

Cox remembers Perry; shares behind-the-scenes clip from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

Cox—who portrayed Monica on F.R.I.E.N.D.S—shared a behind-the-scenes clip showcasing a moment with Perry's character, Chandler. She wrote, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you, Matty. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share." She also disclosed that the romance between Chandler and Monica was initially intended as a brief fling but developed into a love story due to audience response.

Take a look at Cox's post

Earlier, Perry's 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' co-stars issued joint statement

After Perry's shocking demise, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast released a joint statement on October 31, conveying their heartbreak. The statement read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Perry. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." Chandler's on-and-off girlfriend Janice (Maggie Wheeler) joined other cast members in paying a touching tribute.

Perry's long-standing battle with addiction during 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

While Perry brought joy to millions through his portrayal of Chandler, behind the scenes, the actor grappled with a painful cycle of addiction. During the filming of the show in 1997, Perry was prescribed painkillers, initiating a descent into addiction that reached alarming proportions, with the actor consuming 55 pills daily. Perry's 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, provides details of 15 rehab visits undertaken in pursuit of sobriety.