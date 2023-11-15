Best romantic movies to watch on Hulu

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best romantic movies to watch on Hulu

By Namrata Ganguly 04:10 am Nov 15, 202304:10 am

Have you watched these titles on Hulu?

Among several genres, Hulu has a finely curated collection of romantic movies to set your heart fluttering. This collection promises to sweep you off your feet and immerse you in mostly tales of love and laughter, and sometimes heartache. Grab your buckets of popcorn or ice cream and blankets and delve into some of the best romantic movies available on Hulu.

2/6

'Practical Magic' (1998)

The fantasy romantic drama film Practical Magic follows two sisters, Gillian and Sally Owens, who come from a long line of witches. Cursed in matters of love, they navigate the challenges of relationships while unraveling family secrets. Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, it combines magical realism, sisterhood, and romance in a bewitching story that explores the power of love and familial bonds.

3/6

'Brown Sugar' (2002)

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Brown Sugar delves into the enduring friendship and evolving love story between Dre, a successful music executive played by Taye Diggs, and Sidney, a talented magazine editor portrayed by Sanaa Lathan. Set against the backdrop of the hip-hop music scene, the film explores the complexities of friendship, love, and the rhythm of life in this heartwarming journey of self-discovery.

4/6

'27 Dresses' (2008)

Directed by Anne Fletcher, the rom-com film 27 Dresses follows Jane, portrayed by Katherine Heigl, a perpetual bridesmaid with a collection of 27 bridesmaid dresses. Struggling with her own love life, Jane navigates the complexities of unrequited love and unexpected romance when her younger sister announces her engagement to Jane's longtime crush. It explores the ups and downs of love and sisterhood.

5/6

'Palm Springs' (2020)

Max Barbakow's Palm Springs is a rom-com that offers a fresh take on the classic time-loop concept. Starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, the film follows two wedding guests who find themselves reliving the same day over and over again. They find love and themselves while navigating the bizarre and humorous hurdles of the time loop together. Along the way, they form unexpected relationships.

6/6

'The Hating Game' (2021)

Based on Sally Thorne's bestselling novel, The Hating Game is a witty rom-com that unfolds in the competitive world of publishing. Starring Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell, the film follows Lucy and Joshua, co-workers with a love-hate dynamic. As they vie for a promotion, their professional rivalry takes an unexpected turn, revealing the thin line between love and loathing in this charming workplace romance.