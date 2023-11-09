5 movies to watch, if you miss OG 'Mean Girls'

The much-awaited musical adaptation of the 2004 cult teen comedy-drama film Mean Girls is on its way and eyeing a January 2024 release. Directed by Mark Waters and co-written by Tina Fey, the original film starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, and Fey. If you miss the OG film, check out these similar films.

2/6

'Heathers' (1988)

In the darkly comedic world of Michael Lehmann's Heathers, high school cliques take a deadly turn. Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) navigates the vicious social hierarchy alongside her unpredictable boyfriend JD (Christian Slater). As they target the ruling "Heathers," the film explores themes of teenage angst, rebellion, and the consequences of popularity. It's a satirical classic that has left an indelible mark on teen cinema.

3/6

'Clueless' (1995)

Directed by Amy Heckerling, Clueless is a quintessential teen comedy that follows Cher Horowitz, a fashionable and well-meaning high school socialite. As she navigates the ins and outs of Beverly Hills's high school hierarchy, Horowitz takes on the role of matchmaker, transforming her world and friendships. With wit, humor, and a wardrobe to envy, it remains a timeless portrayal of teenage life and self-discovery.

4/6

'Bring It On' (2000)

Directed by Peyton Reed, Bring It On flips the script on high school cheerleading rivalry. Torrance Shipman, played by Kirsten Dunst, takes the reins of the Rancho Carne Toros cheerleading squad, only to discover their championship routines were stolen. It explores friendship, competition, and the importance of authenticity, all set against the backdrop of energetic cheerleading routines, cheering their way into teen cinema glory.

5/6

'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' (2004)

Sara Sugarman-directed Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen follows the adventures of Lola (Lohan), as she navigates the challenges of being the new girl in school. Fueled by her theatrical ambitions, Lola clashes with the popular girl, transforming ordinary events into extravagant melodramas. This teen comedy explores the complexities of identity, friendship, and the pursuit of one's dreams with a whimsical flair.

6/6

'Easy A' (2010)

In Will Gluck's sharp-witted comedy Easy A, Olive (Emma Stone) embellishes her social status with a fictional romantic escapade. As rumors spiral out of control, Olive embraces her newfound notoriety but soon discovers the cost of her fictional exploits. With humor, heart, and a clever nod to literary classics, it is a modern teen comedy that transcends typical high school tropes.