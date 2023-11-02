Hollywood movies where cities act as characters

By Namrata Ganguly Nov 02, 2023

Hollywood movies with a city as the main character

Often in cinema, cities play a pivotal role that goes beyond being mere settings. They can become vibrant, complex characters influencing the storyline. From the bustling streets of New York to the historic charm of Rome, numerous Hollywood movies have showcased cities as central figures in narratives. Check out these films where the city becomes a key character, shaping the plot, characters, and themes.

'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

In the 1961 iconic rom-com film Breakfast at Tiffany's, New York City serves as a vibrant and unforgettable character. As the backdrop to Holly Golightly's glamorous yet mysterious lifestyle, the city exudes a timeless allure, capturing the essence of urban sophistication. From the dazzling storefront of Tiffany & Co. to the bustling streets of Manhattan, New York's energy and allure mirror Golightly's complex persona.

'Manhattan' (1979)

Talking about cinema meeting city, you can never leave out Woody Allen movies. Allen's 1979 rom-com film Manhattan is a visually stunning black-and-white ode to New York City and a cinematic love letter to the city that never sleeps. The city becomes a dynamic backdrop capturing the city's iconic skyline and landmarks, enhancing the story's themes of love, ambition, and existential questions.

'Before Sunrise' (1995)

In Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise, Vienna is as much a character as the two protagonists, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. The city's enchanting streets, historic architecture, and romantic ambiance set the stage for a chance encounter that unfolds into a profound connection between Jesse and Celine. As they wander through the city, Vienna's beauty and mystique become an essential part of their blossoming romance.

'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Rome plays a vital role in the 1999 psychological thriller film The Talented Mr. Ripley. Its labyrinthine streets, historic architecture, and cultural richness offer a seductive backdrop for Tom Ripley's (Matt Damon) complex world of deception and obsession. As Ripley navigates the city's alleys, Rome's timeless allure underscores the film's themes of identity, desire, and moral ambiguity, becoming an essential element.

'A Coffee in Berlin' (2012)

In Jan-Ole Gerster's 2012 German tragicomedy A Coffee in Berlin, Berlin emerges as a poignant character, deeply intertwined with the film's narrative. The city's eclectic neighborhoods, underground graffiti-covered walls, and vibrant cultural scene serve as a reflection of the protagonist's aimless journey through life. As Niko meanders through the city's streets, Berlin's atmosphere encapsulates his feelings of disconnection, disillusionment, and the search for meaning.