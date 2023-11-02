Why does Mariah keep getting sued by the same person

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:21 pm Nov 02, 202303:21 pm

Maria Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is again facing copyright allegations by songwriter Vince Vance

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is once again looking at legal trouble. Her iconic hit number All I Want for Christmas Is You is surrounded by a legal dispute once more. Songwriter Andy Stone, who goes by his artist name Vince Vance, has sued Caery over copyright infringements in a Los Angeles court. Interestingly, Vance has sued Carey in the past too.

Vance claimed Carey copied his 1989 song's title

According to reports, Vance has filed a lawsuit with a federal court claiming that Carey's song violates the copyright norms. He alleged that the title is copied from his song of the same name which was released in 1989. He asserted that contrary to her claims, Carey's composition isn't original, and the story of how she came up with the number is fabricated.

When were the two Christmas songs released?

Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You was released in 1994. Since its release, the song has been charting at the Billboard Hot 100 top spot every holiday season. It's one of the most loved Christmas songs. On the other hand, Vance's version of the song was released in 1989. It was also played a lot during the holiday seasons.

Allegations over similarities in both songs have also come up

Vance's legal team claimed there were many similarities between the two songs. Alleging "greater than 50% clone" of their client's original work, his legal representatives also reportedly highlighted that a specific chord progression in both songs was similar. The exact demands aren't out yet. But the lawsuit has mentioned Love Actually, a 2003 Christmas movie that featured Carey's song, as well.

When did Vance sue Carey in the past?

This is the second lawsuit against Carey filed by Vance. He first sued her in 2022 over similar allegations. However, the case was dismissed, after Vance said that he'd drop the lawsuit without prejudice, meaning he could refile it in the future if needed. In his previous lawsuit, Vance had demanded $60M as damage charges for false association, copyright infringement, and unjust enrichment.