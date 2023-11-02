93% Disney Animation Studios staffers vote in favor of unionization

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

93% Disney Animation Studios staffers vote in favor of unionization

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:18 pm Nov 02, 202303:18 pm

A total of 63 out of 68 members cast their votes in favor of the unionizing

The production workers of Walt Disney Animation Studios have voted to unionize with the Animation Guild (IATSE Local 839). The studios, on Wednesday, confirmed the voting, adding that at least 93% of its production staffers voted in favor of unionizing with IATSE. An objection can be raised in the next five days, after which the staffers will come under the union.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The decision of the production workers to unionize with the Animation Guild comes amid the ongoing strike of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). SAG-AFTRA, which went on a strike in July, continues to negotiate its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, seeking better pay and facilities for its members.

3/5

Voting turnout stood at 96%

According to reports, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said that the total voter turnout stood at a whopping 96% with a ballot count of 68 employees from the production team. Of these, 93% or 63 members cast their votes in favor with only 3% or five members voting otherwise. The members included production managers, production coordinators, and production supervisors.

4/5

More about the voting

The electoral process was held in mid-October with mail-in ballots that were sent out to the voters. However, the intent of the members to join the guild was announced first in March by claiming that Disney refused to recognize their group voluntarily. Now, if no objection is raised over the voting, the members would be bargaining their first contract.

5/5

Previously, Disney Pictures voted for unionizing with IATSE

Members of Walt Disney Pictures voted unanimously in favor of unionizing with IATSE earlier. The voting was held in October wherein all 13 members who cast their vote, were in favor of unionizing. This came weeks after the historic move of Marvel Studios's VFX members unionizing with the guild, making it the first time for a VFX unit to solely unionize with IATSE.