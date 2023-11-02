'Hereditary' to 'The Sixth Sense': Toni Collette's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 04:35 pm Nov 02, 202304:35 pm

Hollywood actor Toni Collette's best movies

The Australian Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning Hollywood actor Toni Collette has over the years become both a critically acclaimed and a mainstream audience favorite with her diverse filmography. In a career spanning over 25 years, Collette has portrayed several mothers- be it a grieving mother or a mother whose son sees dead people, and she brings uniqueness every time. Check out her best movies below.

'Hereditary' (2018)

Collette delivered a brilliant performance in Ari Aster's 2018 psychological supernatural horror film Hereditary. She takes on the role of Annie Graham, a mother grappling with a series of harrowing family tragedies and unsettling supernatural occurrences. Collette's portrayal is a masterclass in conveying raw emotion and psychological torment and her compelling performance earned widespread acclaim and solidified the film as a modern horror classic.

'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

In Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris's tragicomedy road film Little Miss Sunshine, Collette delivers a genuine and relatable performance as Sheryl Hoover, the caring and somewhat beleaguered matriarch of the Hoover family. Collette conveys the everyday struggles and complexities of a loving, yet flawed family member. Her emotionally resonant performance adds authenticity to the familial bonds and personal growth in the film.

'In Her Shoes' (2005)

Collette's performance in the 2005 Curtis Hanson-directed rom-com film In Her Shoes is a standout portrayal of Rose Feller, a responsible, introverted sister who navigates a complex relationship with her outgoing and estranged sibling (Cameron Diaz) and their grandmother (Shirley MacLaine). Collette brings depth and authenticity to her character, capturing the essence of family dynamics, sisterly love, and personal growth.

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Collette earned an Academy Award nomination for her powerful and emotionally charged performance in the 1999 supernatural psychological thriller film The Sixth Sense. She plays Lynn Sear, a mother struggling to understand and support her young son who claims to see and communicate with the dead. Directed by M Night Shyamalan, Bruce Willis plays a child psychologist in the film.

'Muriel's Wedding' (1994)

In the 1994 PJ Hogan-directed comedy-drama film Muriel's Wedding, Collette delivers a breakout performance as the titular character, Muriel Heslop. Heslop is a socially awkward and dreamy young woman. She navigates Muriel's journey from a small-town misfit to a self-empowered woman. Collette's performance in this Australian classic established her as a rising star in the film industry.