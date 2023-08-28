Top feel-good Hollywood movies for a wholesome evening

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 28, 2023 | 03:32 pm 2 min read

Not every genre can give you a wholesome experience with laughter, joy, sorrow, tears, anxiety, and hope at the same time as a "feel-good" movie like Pursuit of Happyness or Little Miss Sunshine. And there's a serious lack of such movies that will take away your Monday blues. We have got you some of the best motivational movies Hollywood has offered over the years.

'La La Land' (2016)

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Damien Chazelle's La La Land is an ode to love, ambition, and the pursuit of one's passions. Set against the backdrop of modern-day Los Angeles, the Oscar-winning film is a contemporary musical masterpiece that blends passion and dreams. It takes you through a bittersweet romance between two artists who face a heartbreaking dilemma.

'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

The Pursuit of Happyness, starring Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith, is a powerful portrayal of the unbeatable human spirit in pursuit of a better life. Inspired by a true story, it follows the journey of a struggling salesman who's a newly single father, has taken his son's custody, and works his way up to provide a better life for his son.

'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

With humor and pain, Little Miss Sunshine celebrates the beauty of imperfection and the importance of unity. It's an inspiration for how the dysfunctional Hoover family deals with mishaps and revelations and learns to embrace their flaws and each other. The film follows the family as they embark on the journey to get their seven-year-old daughter to compete in a children's beauty pageant.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, The Shawshank Redemption is another timeless piece that narrates the tale of hope, resilience, and human's unbreakable spirit. Set in prison, it follows an extraordinary friendship between one who believes "hope is a dangerous thing, hope can drive a man insane" and the other who contradictorily says "hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things."

'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

Dead Poets Society follows an English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams), who inspires his students to embrace the power of literature, individuality, and free thinking. Set in a traditional all-boys prep school, it showcases how Keating's unorthodox teaching methods lead his students on a journey of self-discovery and defy societal norms. It stars Ethan Hawke, Robert Sean Leonard, Josh Charles, and Gale Hansen.

