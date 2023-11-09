Best women-led revenge movies to watch in Hollywood

By Namrata Ganguly Nov 09, 2023

Must-watch women-led revenge movies

Amid the male-dominated protagonists in the world of cinema, women-led revenge movies stand out as empowering and captivating narratives that redefine the traditional action genre. These films feature strong and determined female protagonists who take matters into their own hands, seeking justice and retribution. Check out these Hollywood films where fierce heroines dispense their unique brand of vengeance while challenging stereotypes.

'Carrie' (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma, Carrie delves into the consequences of bullying and telekinetic power and explores the consequences of cruelty and the unleashing of supernatural fury. Sissy Spacek stars as Carrie White, a high school outcast with extraordinary abilities in the iconic horror thriller. Tormented by her peers, she unleashes her pent-up rage in a terrifying act of vengeance at prom night.

'Kill Bill' (2003, 2004)

Uma Thurman stars as "The Bride," a former assassin out for vengeance against her ex-associates, in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. A thrilling blend of martial arts, violence, and Tarantino's signature storytelling style, the two films in the series Volume I & II narrate a tale of redemption and payback as she annihilates the killers who attempted to kill her and her unborn child.

'Gone Girl' (2014)

David Fincher's chilling and psychologically intense film Gone Girl is based on Gillian Flynn's 2012 namesake novel. Amy Dunne, played by Rosamund Pike, goes missing, and suspicion falls on her husband, Nick, portrayed by Ben Affleck. As the story unfolds, dark secrets and a web of deception come to light, leading to a thrilling and twisted tale of manipulation and retribution.

'Peppermint' (2018)

Directed by Pierre Morel, the vigilante action thriller film Peppermint stars Jennifer Garner as Riley North. After her family is brutally murdered by a drug cartel, North transforms herself into a vigilante with lethal skills. She seeks vengeance against those responsible, navigating a dark underworld. With intense action sequences and a determined female lead, it's a thrilling tale of justice served on her terms.

'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

In her feature directorial debut, Emerald Fennell directed the darkly comedic and socially relevant revenge drama Promising Young Woman. It revolves around Cassie (Carey Mulligan), who seeks retribution for a traumatic event in her past. With a compelling narrative and Mulligan's exceptional performance, the film navigates themes of consent, accountability, and empowerment as Cassie takes justice into her own hands.