Karan Johar celebrates Zoya Akhtar's 'paramount conviction,' praises 'The Archies'

By Isha Sharma 05:08 pm Nov 09, 202305:08 pm

Karan Johar has shared his views on 'The Archies,' directed by Zoya Akhtar

The trailer of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial The Archies was released on Thursday and received support from the members of the industry. It stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Aditi Saigal/Dot, of which Khan, Kapoor, and Nanda are star kids. Now, Karan Johar, Akhtar's childhood friend, has shared his opinions on it and Akhtar's artistic growth.

Johar revealed several actors had turned Akhtar down

KJo shared the trailer on his Instagram account and spoke about Akhtar's apparent lack of privilege, saying that she had to wait for seven years to start her first film. "She had more actors turn her down than most tables at high-end restaurants. She still, with passion and perseverance, got to make Luck By Chance." He also lamented how LBC didn't fare well commercially.

'ZNMD' is KJO's favorite Akhtar directorial

Showering praise upon her "conviction," the filmmaker further talked about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as his favorite Akhtar film. "She [kept] her conviction intact (was told to edit it tighter, remove driving shots in a 'road trip' film, add an item song). She listened to her inner voice and not anyone else's and made a super hit award-winning film!"

Johar is 'excited' for Akhtar and the upcoming film

At the end, KJo wrote about The Archies, "She could have made a film with an ensemble of superstars but she made what she believed in! Zo! The trailer is reflective of everything you stand for, which is YOUR paramount conviction!" "The 7 kids are blessed to work under your priceless guidance! So excited for you Zoya and the exciting ensemble of talent!"

This is how Akhtar prepared the cast

Akhtar previously told Film Companion how she prepared the cast, "Everything they started from scratch. They had to read the comics obviously because it's not from their generation. Then they did different acting workshops, dance workshops, singing workshops, they had to do skating, swimming, cycling, they had to do everything you can think of." The Archies will hit Netflix on December 7.