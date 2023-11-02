Priyanka Chopra 'just looking like a wow,' says Nick Jonas

Entertainment 1 min read

By Aikantik Bag 02:11 pm Nov 02, 2023

Nick Jonas is in awe of Priyanka Chopra Jonas's MAMI look

In this era, social media trends have taken over the world. From meme templates to Reels, these trends are a big part of our lives. The recent trend of "just looking like a wow" has become a huge thing. Now, singer Nick Jonas has participated in the same trend and used the famous lines for his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Jonas took to Instagram, gushing over his wife's stunning look in a green saree.

Chopra Jonas's elegant attire left Jonas spellbound

While in India for the Mumbai Film Festival, Chopra Jonas wore a green Sabyasachi saree. Jonas shared the post and captioned, "So beautiful so elegant...just looking like a wow." The Citadel actor's outfit garnered attention from fans and followers, too, aside from her husband's public adulation.

Chopra Jonas bid adieu to India recently

After attending the festival, Chopra Jonas returned to Los Angeles to reunite with her husband and child. The actor was seen at the airport late at night as she departed for LA. She also shared a snapshot of Mumbai's skyline on her Instagram Story, expressing how much she would miss everything. As she leaves India, fans eagerly anticipate her next visit and appearance at events.