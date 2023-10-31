Tanya Maniktala is hellbent and erudite in 'P.I. Meena' trailer

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Tanya Maniktala is hellbent and erudite in 'P.I. Meena' trailer

By Aikantik Bag 02:02 pm Oct 31, 202302:02 pm

'P.I. Meena' trailer is out now

Welcome the new detective in town, P.I. Meena! Tanya Maniktala is set to headline the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series P.I. Meena and the makers have unveiled the trailer of the same. The show is the brainchild of Arindam Mitra, with Debaloy Bhattacharya at the helm as director. The series also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Parambrata Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab. It is set to premiere on Friday.

2/3

Plot: Mysterious viral fever engulfs city

The trailer offers a glimpse into the life of Meenakshi, portrayed by Maniktala, a private investigator probing the death of a man named Partho. Initially thought to be an accident, Partho's untimely death leads to a baffling viral fever engulfing the city. This intriguing narrative is sure to have viewers on tenterhooks. Bhattacharya is known for his adept storytelling skills, hence viewers are looking forward to this eight-episodic series.

3/3

Instagram Post