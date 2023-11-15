'Reply 1988,' 'Extraordinary You': K-dramas with exceptional love triangle plotlines
In K-dramas, love triangles aren't just plot devices—they're the juicy bits that make your heart race. Picture this: confrontations, jealousy flares, and dreamy confessions that keep you on the edge of your seat, wondering, "Will they or won't they?" It's like the K-drama version of picking sides—think Team Edward versus Team Jacob from Twilight! On that note, here are some love triangle trope recommendations.
'Reply 1988' (2015)
Reply 1988 is renowned as one of Korea's most celebrated dramas. Centered around five childhood friends, the series unfolds a heart-wrenching love triangle involving Sung Duk-sun (Lee Hye-ri), Kim Jung-hwan (Ryu Jun-yeol), and Choi Taek (Park Bo-gum). Their bond might be close to that of siblings, but it's also complicated as Kim and Choi harbor deep feelings for Sung—resulting in an emotionally charged narrative.
'She Was Pretty' (2015)
She Was Pretty is a seemingly simple narrative that unfolds into a surprising love triangle. Childhood friends Kim Hye-jin and Ji Sung-joon experience contrasting journeys through puberty. Kim—popular before—now works part-time at a convenience store. In contrast, Ji—formerly bullied—emerges as an attractive adult. As Ji proposes a meeting between the two of them, Kim—overwhelmed by the prospect—sends her best friend to Ji's place.
'Strong Girl Bong-Soon' (2017)
Strong Girl Bong-Soon revolves around the titular character who harbors an unrequited love for her childhood friend-turned-cop, In Guk-doo—who is oblivious due to their existing relationship. Fate intervenes as she becomes the bodyguard for game company CEO An Min-hyuk, who finds her fantastic, though she sees him as annoying. The series unfolds with Bong-soon eventually falling for An, leading to a heartwarming resolution.
'Extraordinary You' (2019)
Extraordinary You follows high school girl Eun Dan-oh, who stumbles upon the revelation that she exists in a world of comics. Discontent with her preordained fate, she defies the narrative by forgoing an engagement with her uninterested crush. She instead pursues a nameless character. They rewrite their destinies—leading to a complex love story. The dynamics intensify when Eun's original lover—Baek-kyung—discovers his true feelings.
'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' (2021)
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha stands out as one of the best K-dramas on Netflix. Yoon Hye-jin—a dentist—uproots her life in Seoul, finding solace in the seaside village of Gongjin. There, she encounters Chief Hong (Hong Du-sik)—a local handyman, sparking a delightful romance. However, the plot thickens when Ji Seong-hyun (Lee Sang-yi), a star variety show production director who used to like Yoon visits the village.