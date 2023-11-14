Best feel-good movies to watch on Netflix

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best feel-good movies to watch on Netflix

By Namrata Ganguly 06:45 pm Nov 14, 202306:45 pm

Feel-good films on Netflix you have to watch

In this fast-paced hectic life, there's nothing quite like the comforting embrace of a feel-good movie. With its treasure trove of exciting content, Netflix offers a curated selection that promises to lift your spirits and leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Whether you seek laughter, heartwarming tales, or inspirational journeys, explore the delightful realm of feel-good movies on Netflix with the list below.

2/6

'The Fundamentals of Caring' (2016)

The Fundamentals of Caring is a poignant comedy-drama that follows Ben, a retired writer-turned-caregiver, and Trevor, a teenager with muscular dystrophy, on a road trip. As they embark on an unconventional journey, the film touches on friendship, healing, and the importance of embracing life's unpredictability. With Paul Rudd and Craig Roberts delivering heartfelt performances, it is a touching exploration of human connection and resilience.

3/6

'Dumplin' (2018)

Starring Jennifer Aniston, the 2018 coming-of-age comedy-drama Dumplin' follows Willowdean Dickson, a self-assured, plus-sized teenager, as she challenges beauty standards by entering a beauty pageant. The film is a heartwarming exploration of self-acceptance, friendship, and the bonds between mothers and daughters. With a delightful mix of humor, heart, and Dolly Parton's music, Dumplin' is an empowering and feel-good cinematic experience.

4/6

'Let It Snow' (2019)

The charming holiday romantic comedy Let It Snow is set in a small town on Christmas Eve. As a snowstorm blankets the town, a group of high school friends navigates love, friendship, and unexpected connections. With an ensemble cast, including Isabela Merced and Kiernan Shipka, the film weaves together heartwarming stories of youth, romance, and the magic of the holiday season.

5/6

'The Prom' (2020)

The star-studded musical comedy The Prom centers on a group of struggling Broadway stars, portrayed by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and others, who come from a small Indiana town to support a high school girl who wishes to attend prom with her girlfriend. This feel-good film is a joyous celebration of love, inclusivity, and the power of standing up for what's right.

6/6

'Matilda the Musical' (2022)

Matilda the Musical brings Roald Dahl's dearest character to life in a touching screen adaptation. It follows the extraordinary Matilda Wormwood, a precocious young girl with telekinetic powers, as she navigates the challenges of her eccentric family and the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. This whimsical musical is a joyous celebration of the power of imagination and the triumph of the underdog.