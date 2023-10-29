Remembering Matthew Perry: Chandler Bing's unforgettable life lessons from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

By Tanvi Gupta

Life lessons from Chandler Bing in 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

Matthew Perry—who immortalized Chandler Bing in the iconic F.R.I.E.N.D.S series (1994-2004)—has died aged 54 at his Los Angeles residence. Chandler isn't just a character. He is, for many of us, a spirit animal. We were first introduced to an awkward 25-year-old commitment-phobe, but over the 10 years we spent with him, Perry's Chandler offered us not just laughter but also many invaluable life lessons.

Embrace your quirks

"Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable." Chandler's sense of humor, characterized by sarcastic remarks and self-deprecating jokes, is a coping mechanism he developed to deal with the challenges life throws at him. Instead of feeling embarrassed about his unique brand of humor, he leans into it. Chandler makes us realize our quirks and idiosyncrasies are what make us unique and interesting.

Friendship is everything

Chandler's relationships with Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) emphasize that friends can indeed become your chosen family. When Joey struggles financially, or Ross experiences multiple divorces, Chandler is there to lend a helping hand. Their bond, filled with humor and mutual support, symbolizes the true essence of friendship.

Chandler's unfiltered slip-ups

As much as we adore Chandler for his humor, there are times when his penchant for letting things slip in all the wrong places made us all cringe just a bit. His confession about the less-than-stellar bracelet Joey had given him is a classic Chandler moment. This "unfiltered" lesson encourages us to think before we speak—especially when our words might cause harm to others.

Take risks

Chandler initially had a job that provided financial stability but left him feeling unfulfilled. But he realizes that life is too short to remain stuck in a job that doesn't bring him any joy. The eventual decision to leave his secure job and embrace the uncertainty of a new career underlines that taking a leap of faith is the key to finding true happiness.

Embrace honesty in relationships

Early in the series, Chandler struggles with commitment and honesty in his relationship with Janice. His attempts to break up with her often involved elaborate stories and excuses. This dishonesty leads to complications, ultimately highlighting the need for open and truthful communication. A pivotal moment in Chandler's journey is his heartfelt and honest proposal to Monica, showcasing the power of honesty in deepening connections.