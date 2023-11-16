Box office collection: 'Japan' holds strong momentum; promising weekend ahead

By Aikantik Bag 10:19 am Nov 16, 202310:19 am

'Japan' box office collection

Japan is the newest offering of Tamil cinema marking Diwali 2023. The gangster drama was in the buzz ever since its announcement and the Karthi-headlined film has been raking in decent amounts at the box office. It is facing good competition from Jigarthanda DoubleX but the film is quite stable on weekdays. The action comedy opened to mixed reviews from critics.

More about the Indian collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raju Murugan directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.35 crore in India. The film is available in two languages—Tamil and Telugu. The cast includes Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vijay Milton, KS Ravikumar, Jithan Ramesh, and Vagai Chandrasekhar, among others. The project is bankrolled under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

