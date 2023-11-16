'The Fall Guy' heads for May release: Plot, cast details

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 am Nov 16, 202301:15 am

'The Fall Guy' is slated to hit theaters on May 3, 2024

Universal Pictures has officially pushed the release date of the action thriller, The Fall Guy, featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, to May 3, 2024. It will occupy the slot left vacant by Deadpool 3—which shifted its release amid the work stoppage caused by the recently concluded Hollywood actors's strike. The David Leitch directorial was initially slated to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

The Hollywood actors' strike has led Disney to delay the release of several of its films. Among the affected titles are Marvel's Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and the Blade reboot. Additionally, the release of Musafa: The Lion King has been postponed. Notably, Deadpool 3, initially slated for an early May 2024 theatrical release, has now been rescheduled for July 26, 2024.

'The Fall Guy' trailer unveiled jaw-dropping action sequences

Universal unveiled The Fall Guy's official nearly three-and-a-half-minute trailer on November 2. Accompanied by Bon Jovi's You Give Love a Bad Name, it provided a glimpse into the film's theme—an unrequited romance between Gosling, a stuntman, and Blunt, a movie director. The plot unfolds as Gosling is compelled to rescue a missing movie star, risking the shutdown of Blunt's film if he fails.

'The Fall Guy,' adaptation of 1980s TV series

Adapted from Glen A Larson's eponymous 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy follows Colt Seavers (Gosling)—an unemployed stuntman. Working with his ex-girlfriend (Blunt), making her Hollywood directorial debut, Seavers becomes the stuntman for an up-and-coming action star. When the star goes missing, Seavers is forced to find him. His motivations also include winning his love back and asserting his status as a premier stuntman.

Meet star-studded cast and crew of 'The Fall Guy'

At the forefront of the film's cast are Gosling and Blunt, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to portray the missing star Tom Ryder. The ensemble is further enriched by the inclusion of Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, and Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham. The Fall Guy boasts a screenplay by Drew Pearce and is produced by Leitch, Gosling, Kelly McCormick, and Guymon Casady.