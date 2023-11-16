Jimmy Kimmel hosting Oscars for fourth time—revisiting his funniest jokes

By Isha Sharma 12:57 pm Nov 16, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars next year

The Oscars season is almost upon us and the preparations have begun. Host-comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been chosen as the host of the Academy Awards for the fourth time for Oscars 2024. He had anchored the world's biggest cinematic stage in 2017, 2018, and 2023. While we wait for him to resume his duties, let's revisit some of his funniest zingers from past ceremonies.

He poked fun at Donald Trump in 2017

When Kimmel took the mic for the first time in 2017, Donald Trump was the President of the United States. Infamous for his habit of tweeting seemingly incessantly, he invited a joke by Kimmel, who said, "You know, we're more than two hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn't tweeted at us once. And I'm starting to get worried about him."

Oscars 2018: When he spoke about #MeToo

The #MeToo storm was mostly unleashed upon the world in 2018. Referring to this, Kimmel introduced the Oscar trophy as Hollywood's "most beloved and respected man" and added, "There's a very good reason why. He keeps his hands where you can see them, never says a rude word and, most importantly, he has no penis at all. He is literally a statue of limitations."

Oscars 2023: How couldn't he mention the Will Smith controversy?

Kimmel was quick to comment on Will Smith's slap controversy. "If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech." He was referring to how Smith, after slapping Chris Rock across the face, won Best Actor and gave a long speech.

Oscars 2023: He wasn't too happy with 'Babylon,' it seemed

Babylon had Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, but that didn't stop it from turning into a box-office debacle. Putting a humorous spin on it, Kimmel chuckled, "There are some things that movies can do that TV just can't. A TV show can't lose $100M. Is the gang from 'Babylon' here? They know. I was just asking if they were I was welcoming them!"