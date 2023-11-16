'Koffee With Karan': Most explosive revelations by Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor

By Isha Sharma 12:08 pm Nov 16, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Karena Kapoor Khan appeared in the recent episode of 'KWK'

The new episode of Koffee With Karan 8—featuring sisters-in-law Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan—was replete with camaraderie and candor. From Bhatt answering whether she considers Deepika Padukone her competition in the industry to finally breaking her silence on whether her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor is as "toxic" and "controlling" as X (Twitter) makes him out to be, a lot happened over "koffee."

Is Kapoor a toxic husband? Bhatt disagreed

A few months ago when Bhatt had shared that Kapoor likes her lips' natural color and asks her to "wipe off" her lipstick, the internet was quick to label him "toxic." Finally reacting to this, Bhatt told Johar, "I feel a lot of things get picked out of context...The only reason I feel bad is that he is genuinely the opposite [of toxic]."

Here's what else she said about this controversy

Bhatt acknowledged that her team told her that the controversy was "going out of hand." Adding how RK reacted, she said, "[He says], 'Alia the audience owns you...they can say whatever the hell they want to say about you, as long as your movies are doing well please don't complain sitting in your [Bandra apartment]." Will this be the last of the lipstick controversy?

Will Sara Ali Khan and Kapoor Khan share screen ever?

Kapoor Khan is stepmother to Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. When Johar asked Kapoor Khan if she was okay with playing the Kedarnath﻿ actor's mother onscreen, she had a response ready, "I think I'm an actor and I can play all ages. So you never know, if it's a good part." Directors, are you listening?

Does Kapoor Khan want to unfollow Johar? Here's the truth

Johar-Kapoor Khan are longtime friends and that gives her the agency to speak her heart out in front of India! She told KJo, "I think these days, with that backdrop of your terrace, Balenciaga Sweatshirts and Givenchy and this and that you...I am only firing him by sending messages saying, 'What are you doing? I am unfollowing you now if you continue this.'"

Whose rival is DP?

During the rapid-fire, KJo asked Kapoor Khan if DP was her "competition," but the Tashan actor diverted the question toward the SOTY star. Bhatt then said, "Please...not at all. Why would she be? She's my senior. There's no competition." She later added, "DP's just... like her presence... when she comes on screen you can't help but look at her."

