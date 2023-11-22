Mansoor's sexist remarks: Actor booked over comments on Trisha Krishnan

Mansoor's sexist remarks: Actor booked over comments on Trisha Krishnan

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:01 pm Nov 22, 202303:01 pm

Mansoor Ali Khan reportedly said that he hoped there was a 'a bedroom scene' in 'Leo' with Trisha Krishnan

Chennai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against actor Mansoor Ali Khan over his alleged sexist comments on his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan. According to reports, a case has been filed against the actor under Sections 354 A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code at the Nungambakkam Police Station. On Monday, the National Commission for Women took cognizance of Khan's comments.

Why does this story matter?

Khan has been facing backlash over the controversial comments that he made against Krishnan in a recent interview. The NCW condemned his statement saying, "Such remarks normalize violence against women." Singer Chinmai Sripaada also slammed Khan on Monday, saying she is "waiting to see if ANY Union has given him a red card, suspended him, some disciplinary action."

Action taken over orders from Chennai DGP

As per reports, the FIR was filed following orders of Shankar Jiwal, the Director General of Police (DGP). The NCW had previously directed the DGP to evoke Section 509B (sexual harassment by electronic mode) and other relevant sections of the IPC after the commission took a suo motu cognizance of the matter. Khan's comments have not gone down well with celebrities and fans.

What did Khan say about Krishnan?

The controversy erupted after a video interview of Khan surfaced online wherein he is seen speaking about hoping to have a rape scene in Leo featuring Krishnan. "They don't allow us to rape... When I came to know that I would be acting with Trisha (in Leo), I thought there would be some bedroom scenes," he reportedly said.

Krishnan condemned his comments

Khan's comments were later denounced by Krishnan herself, who took to social media to express her displeasure. Though she didn't share the screen space with Khan in the Vijay-led movie, she expressed her gratitude for not having to work with him directly in the movie, and further vowed to never collaborate with him in the future for any project.

Khan defended his statement

The 62-year-old actor later said, "I made those remarks in a lighter vein. Someone has edited out the video and showed it to Trisha... My daughter is a fan of Trisha. I always respect my female co-stars." On Tuesday, Khan said at a press conference: "I will not apologize. I have not done anything wrong. The people of Tamil Nadu are behind me."